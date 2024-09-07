Mrunal Thakur Is Having "Massive FOMO" Because "It's A Working Ganesh Chaturthi"

Advertisement

Actress Mrunal Thakur said that she is having massive FOMO (fear of missing out) because she is working on Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress on Saturday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her dressing table, mirror and chair. Mrunal posted the image in monochrome. "It's a working Ganesh Chaturthi! Getting massive FOMO. Guys have an extra modak from my side. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," she wrote. Mrunal did not reveal what she is shooting for. However, her upcoming projects include Pooja Meri Jaan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Son Of Sardar 2.

The actress started her acting career in 2012 with the television show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan. She has featured in shows like Arjun, Kumkum Bhagya. She has also participated in Nach Baliye 7. Mrunal was also a part of the webseries Made in Heaven 2.

She has starred in movies like Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House, Dhamaka, Sita Ramam, Pippa and The Family Star.

She last featured in a cameo appearance in the recently released Telugu science fiction film Kalki 2898AD directed by Nag Ashwin. Talking about her appearance in the film, Mrunal said it was a surreal experience. "I have never seen anything of this scale in India till date. The visual effects and graphics are truly groundbreaking," said the actress, who plays Divya in the Prabhas-led film

The film features an extensive star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles, and is set in the post-apocalyptic world of 2898 AD.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in The Family Star, directed by Parasuram, which centres around Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal.

