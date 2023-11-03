Mrunal Thakur Hilariously Dismisses Wedding Rumours: 'I Want To Know Who The Boy Is'

Mrunal Thakur shared this image. (courtesy: mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur started trending a great deal after a few media reports claimed that she will soon be getting married to a Telugu actor (didn't say who). Now, the actress has hilariously dismissed her wedding rumours. The actress shared a LOL video on her Instagram stories, in which she said, "Hi, I am so sorry to break your hearts guys. To all the stylists, designers, friends and family who have been calling me constantly for the past 1 hour when they got to know that I am getting married to some Telugu boy. Umm, I also want to know who this boy is at first place." The actress added, "And secondly, sorry. I am so sorry. Ye galat affaah hai kyunki muje sirf blessing mili thi ki... (This is a rumour because I just got a blessing that...)"

Mrunal, who couldn't help but laugh, added in the video, "Its so funny I can't even express how funny this rumor is. But having said that I just couldn't control. Hogi shaadi jaldi, ladka aap hi dhund dena bas bata dena mujhe. Location, venue sab bata dena (Will get married, just find me a guy. Send me the location, venue, everything)."

Here's a screenshot of Mrunal Thakur's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Mrunal Thakur's Instagram stories

Rumours of Mrunal's wedding surfaced when producer Allu Aravind presented an award to the actress at a recent event and said, "I hope she finds a husband and settles down in Hyderabad."

Mrunal Thakur, the star of TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan, became a household name after starring in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Her upcoming projects include Pooja Meri Jaan, Aankh Micholi, Pippa and a project titled Hi Nana with superstar Nani. Mrunal starred in Gumraah, Lust Stories 2 and Selfiee earlier this year.

Mrunal Thakur is best known for her performances in films like Sita Ramam, Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, Love Sonia, Ghost Stories, among many others. Her other film credits include Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan and Jersey, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.