Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 13: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film Makes ₹0.90 Crore

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr & Mrs Mahi, on its day 13, minted ₹ 0.90 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. Now, the sports drama's total collection stands at ₹ 32.55 crore, the report added. The Sharan Sharma directorial revolves around a couple and their shared love for cricket. The film, which hit the theatres on May 31, has been jointly backed by Dharma Productions, and Zee Studios. Apart from Janhvi and Rajkummar, Mr & Mrs Mahi also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, and Rajesh Sharma.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor talked about the challenges she faced while working for Mr & Mrs Mahi in a BTS video, shared by the makers. In the clip, the actress said, “The first injury happened because of an inside-out. The second happened when I was doing a switch hit. Kadak (sound) (pointing towards the shoulder) popped up again and I put it back and I was just in shock. I was like, this can not happen again…I am not going to say it was smooth sailing. It was a little turbulent, especially because the physicality of it was very draining and taxing, mentally as well.” Read all about it here.

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Mr & Mrs Mahi 2 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Cricket and marriage get into an awkward tangle in Mr & Mrs Mahi, a sports melodrama that hinges on action on the field of play and plenty of reaction off it, mostly in the realms of a relationship that runs into tricky terrain.”

“The Sharan Sharma-directed film is about sport but it segues into a tale of marital discord when thwarted ambitions collide with suppressed emotions. The narrative is unusual, to say the least, but the treatment is devoid of any major departures from the norm,” Saibal Chatterjee added. Read his complete review here.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Devara Part 1, alongside NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan. The film will mark Janhvi's Telugu debut. It is scheduled to hit the theatres in October.