Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 12: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film Fails To Pick Up Pace

A still from Mr & Mrs Mahi. (courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

The box office numbers for Mr & Mrs Mahi have seen a dip after its second weekend. On day 12, the Sharan Sharma directorial amassed ₹ 0.90 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the sports drama has managed to collect ₹ 31.60 crore, the report added. Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, the film narrates the story of a married couple and their passion for cricket. Released on May 31, Mr & Mrs Mahi also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, and Rajesh Sharma. The film has been jointly backed by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

Ahead of Mr & Mrs Mahi's release, the makers dropped a BTS video. In the clip, Janhvi Kapoor, who played the role of Mahima, shared her experience of working in the sports drama. She said, “It was a challenge, but a fun challenge. So I was like this will be the same like how different can it be? It was different. Nothing could have prepared me. I am the most unathletic, non-sporty person on the planet.”

Janhvi Kapoor also revealed how she was injured twice during the shooting. She shared, “The first injury happened because of an inside-out. The second happened when I was doing a switch hit. Kadak (sound) (pointing towards the shoulder) popped up again and I put it back and I was just in shock. I was like, this can not happen again…I am not going to say it was smooth sailing. It was a little turbulent, especially because the physicality of it was very draining and taxing, mentally as well.”

The caption read, “BLOOD. SWEAT. TEARS – all of them went into the moulding of the character of our Mrs. Mahi.”

In an NDTV review, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Mr & Mrs Mahi never rises above the humdrum although it does have elements that render it passable as a relationship drama set against the backdrop of cricket.” Click here to read the full review.