Mr & Mrs Mahi: The Many Moods Of Janhvi Kapoor In A BTS Video From The Sets

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Another day, another BTS video from the sets of Mr & Mrs Mahi. Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor. The star, who is sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the Sharan Sharma directorial, posted a clip on Instagram on Thursday. In the video, Janhvi is dressed as her character, Mahima. As the camera focuses on her, she appears to be in a cranky mood and says, “Kya hai? [What?]”, “Ho gya na? [It is done, right?”, “Aaj ke liye itna hi footage milega [That's all the footage you'll get for today.],” and making hand gestures to stop the cameraman from filming. Cut to a cheerful Janhvi checking if she can share a “secret.” Moments later, her mood shifts (again) and the actress asks, “I wanna know what you are capturing?” and “kitna close up lega? [How much of a close-up shot are you going to take?]” At the end of the video, Janhvi mentions that she has written a poem but doesn't want it to be recorded.

In her caption, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “I was clearly losing my mind on set on most days….#MrandMrsMahi out tomorrow book your tickets now!!” She also added red hearts to the caption.

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared a set of stills from the sets of Mr & Mrs Mahi on Instagram. “#MrandMrsMahi ki kahaani, kuch tasveeron ki zubaani. #MrandMrsMahi Releasing in Cinemas on 31st May,” she wrote in the caption.

Before that, we saw Mr & Mrs Mahi - Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's LOL take on the viral gajagamini walk trend. The note attached to Janhvi's Instagram post read, “Our very own gajagamini walk took a minute to get used to all those cricket pads but glad I could amuse you, Mr. Mahi.” For the unversed, the credit for this crazy viral trend goes to Aditi Rao Hydari, who wowed everyone with the classical walk in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar's song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao.

Mr & Mrs Mahi is set to hit the big screens on May 31. The project has been backed by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.