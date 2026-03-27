MPs Seek 'Immediate Intervention' As Censor Board Delays Certification For <i>The Voice Of Hind Rajab</i>

A group of Members of Parliament has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, raising concerns over reports that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has declined certification to the film The Voice of Hind Rajab without issuing a formal written order.

The film is based on the real-life killing of a young Palestinian child during the 2024 Gaza conflict. Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, it is a Tunisian-produced, internationally recognised, and Oscar-nominated work. The MPs argue that the film's subject matter, though sensitive, falls within the ambit of legitimate artistic exploration and public discourse.

The MPs, cutting across party lines, have called for immediate intervention to ensure that the film is examined in accordance with constitutional guarantees of free expression and the statutory framework governing film certification in India.

The signatories to the letter include Jairam Ramesh, John Brittas, Ram Gopal Yadav, Manoj Kumar Jha, Rajathi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haris Beeran, and Javed Ali Khan.

Concerns Over Process And Transparency

In their communication, the MPs flagged what they described as a troubling departure from due process. They noted that the Cinematograph Act, 1952 lays down a structured and reasoned procedure for film certification, requiring decisions to be communicated formally and based on defined principles.

"The denial of certification without a written order raises serious concerns about transparency and adherence to due process," the letter states. It adds that decisions affecting the public exhibition of films must follow statutory provisions and cannot be arbitrary.

The parliamentarians further cautioned against any "informal or extra-legal" mechanisms influencing certification outcomes, warning that such practices could undermine both institutional credibility and artistic freedom.

"Artistic expression cannot be curtailed"

MP John Brittas stated, "Artistic expression cannot be curtailed through opaque or informal censorship," he said. "India's democratic strength lies in its confidence to allow diverse ideas and narratives to be openly engaged with, not suppressed through extra-legal means."

Warning Against Broader Precedent

The MPs also warned that decisions influenced by considerations outside the legal framework - including geopolitical sensitivities - could set a damaging precedent.

"Engaging with difficult subjects strengthens democratic discourse," the letter states, adding that India's long-standing tradition has been to accommodate diverse perspectives and artistic interpretations.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has not yet issued an official response to the concerns raised.