'Moye Moye Moment': Varun Dhawan's 'Entering 2024' Post Is Flooded With Memes

Varun Dhawan in a still from the video. (courtesy: varundvn)

If Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram post doesn't make you laugh we don't know what will. The actor shared a video of himself standing on a pool bed and then instantly falling. The caption and the song accompanying the video was equally hilarious. He added Udit Narayan's song Ghar Se Nikalte and wrote, "Entering 2024."Jubilee star Wamiqa Gabbi dropped LOL emojis. The comments section of Varun Dhawan's post was flooded with LOL comments. "If you had fallen a little bit, it would have become breaking news for a day Be careful," commented a user. To this the actor replied, "Yes, yes was luckily@away but close call."

Let's just say there were a lot of Moye Moye comments. "Sir playing moye moye," wrote a user. Another one added, "Entry karne ka style thoda kezual hai." Another one added, "Sir moye moye ho gaya." Another one added, "Moye Moye moment." "You are so unhinged LMAO," read another one. "Girne ka tarika thoda kezual hai," read another one. "Us moment ho gaya yeh toh," added another.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post here:

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Before that he featured in fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of projects includes Citadel (the India chapter), co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK.

Varun Dhawan is the star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapur and Dilwale to name a few.