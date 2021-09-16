Mountains Were Calling Sunny Deol, So He Obliged And How

Sunny Deol posted this image. courtesy iamsunnydeol)

Highlights Sunny Deol posted pictures from his holiday

He added the hashtags #simplelife and #mountainsforlife

He will next be seen in 'Apne 2'

Actor Sunny Deol took a break of sorts from work and decided to go to the hills. The actor posted a set of pictures from what he described as "mountains life." Th 64-year-old actor posted pictures from an undisclosed location and he wrote in his caption: "The hills came calling and I surrendered." He added in his post, "In the lap of mother nature."He added the hashtags #simplelife and #mountainsforlife. The actor can be seen happily posing for the camera in the pictures that he posted from his travel diaries. The comments section of his post was filled up with heart emojis.

See the post shared by Sunny Deol here:

The actor trended big time last month for his spin on Rahul Dravid's viral Cred ad, where the cricketer says, "Indiranagar ka gunda hu mai." The actor shared an ROFL video of himself sitting on a sofa and speaking his dialogue Tarikh Pe Tarikh from his 1993 film Damini."Are tune mujhe kya samajh rakha hai? Indiranagar ka gunda hu mai kya? Nahi hona mujhe viral yaar," he adds in the video.

ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Sunny and his brother Bobby Deol are veteran actor Dharmendra's children with his first wife Prakash Kaur, whom he married in 1954. Sunny Deol is best-known for featuring in movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Big Brother, Damini, Darr, Border and Tridev. He co-starred with brother Bobby Deol in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana film series and Poster Boys. After acting, Sunny Deol ventured into politics.

Sunny Deol's next project is Apne 2 with brother Bobby and dad Dharmendra. It will also feature his son Karan Deol. Other than Apne, Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra have starred in the Yamla Pagla Deewana film series.