Mouni Roy's Midweek Mood Summed Up With Stunning Pics

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy imouniroy)

Mouni Roy, why so stunning? The TV star shared a few shots of herself standing by the pool on Instagram. In the pictures, the actress looks stunning as ever, dressed in blue swimwear. Mouni Roy captioned the post: "When the sun comes out after it rains." The comments section was flooded with big love from Mouni Roy's Instafam. Among them were also actresses and Mouni's friends Aashka Goradia, who dropped multiple fire emojis in the comments. Vidya Malavade's comment on the post read: "Ufffff."

See the post shared by Mouni Roy here:

Mouni Roy surely knows how to keep her Instafam engaged. The actress shared a reel on the trending song Jhoom and she wrote: "For the love of this song." She added the hashtag #ASareeGirlForever.

When Mouni Roy isn't occupied with work, she loves to go on holidays. Last month, the actress shared these picture-perfect moments from her time with husband Suraj Nambiar.

Here are some more photos from Mouni Roy's Turkey getaway. She captioned the post: "Good morning dreamers, lovers and artists."

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. She has been a part of films like Gold and Made In China.

The actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, where she plays the antagonist. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The first part of the fantasy trilogy is slated to release in September this year.