'Major Missing': Mouni Roy Is Still Dreaming Of Her Holiday In Turkey

Mouni Roy's stunning throwback pics (courtesy: imouniroy)

When Mouni Roy went to Turkey for another picturesque vacation, we couldn't take our eyes off her social media posts. Earlier this month, she flooded our Instagram feeds with beautiful sneak peeks from her vacation diaries. As if that wasn't enough. Now, she has again shared more photos from the holidays. Her throwback images took us back to those good days that the actress spent in Turkey. Mouni's carousel post includes photos from different locations and events. In a photo, Mouni is seen outdoors in a wine-red dress. These are several photos where Mouni is posing with her friends on day outings. The caption read, “Love and other meds.” The hashtags included, “Take me back” and “Major missing”.

More pictures of Mouni Roy from her time in Istanbul, Turkey. For this set, her caption read, “Love like the Elysian Fields.”

Mouni Roy's Instanbul Diaries are all things fun. From posing against a pristine sea to having a wonderful time amidst the green hills, we just loved the virtual tour. The caption read, “On the other side of wilderness.”

Mouni Roy quoted lines from Anne Bronte when posting photos from a night outing in Turkey. She wore a black dress and looked every bit of a diva. Her caption read, “I love the silent hour of night, For blissful dreams may then arise, Revealing to my charmed sight; What may not bless my waking eyes.”

Mouni Roy will next be seen in Brahmastra. She will play the role of Junoon: The Queen Of Darkness. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in crucial roles. The movie will release on September 9.