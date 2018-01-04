Mouni Roy Gives Summer Vibes In Winter Chills. See Latest Pics

A look at Mouni Roy's latest pictures on Instagram will clear away your winter blues

January 04, 2018
Mouni Roy in Goa (Image courtesy: imouniroy)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Mouni's pictures have been clicked by her friend
  2. Mouni is wearing a bright yellow frock and strapon gladiators
  3. Mouni will make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold
Winter woes, anyone? A look at actress Mouni Roy's latest pictures on Instagram will clear away your winter blues within seconds. The actress is currently in Goa and she became the subject of her friend Anisha Varma's camera. "It may be time to take my love for freezing the moment to another level.. She says I capture her the best... so hers to a new collaboration between my fav Muse and My Lens," she captioned a series of pictures featuring different shades of Mouni. In one of the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a bright yellow frock and strapon gladiators. (Why so chic, Mouni?).

Here are Mouni's pictures, tap right to see more. (Doesn't Mouni look stunning?)

" Yellow " by my @anishavarma as she called this !

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on



Mouni Roy, 32, who is one of the top-rated stars of the television industry, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold, directed by Reema Kagti. The film is a fictinalised adaptation of the historic 1948 Summer Olympics hockey match, in which India won its first gold medal as a free nation. Gold is slated to release later this year.

Also, Mouni has Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's Brahmastra on her resume. "Mouni recently came on board and will start shooting early next year, when the film goes on the floors. For now, Ayan is keeping other details of her role under wraps," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, some months ago. Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy adventure film.

Mouni Roy debuted in the television industry with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is best-known for featuring in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. She also participated in the seventh season of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and co-hosted So You Think You Can Dance.
 

