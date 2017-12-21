Akshay Kumar Wraps Gold Shoot. Mouni Roy Posts Update

It's a wrap for Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy's forthcoming film Gold's shooting schedule. Mouni, who makes her Bollywood debut with Gold, shared an update on social media and wrote, "The song has ended.. humming the tunes #mostspecialevening #mostspecialhoomans #wrap #teamGOLD." Gold is a fictionalized retelling of the historic 1948 Summer Olympics hockey match, in which India won its first gold medal as a free nation. The film also stars actors Farhan Akhtar and Kunal Kapoor, who featured in photos shared by Mouni. The pictures shared by Mouni are full of zest and excitement. In no time, the photos went viral on the Internet and have received sweet comments from fans and followers. Users have posted comments like "WOW" and "sweet" while some others wrote that they can't wait for Akshay Kumar's film.
Highlights
- Mouni Roy shared update about Gold
- Gold features Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar
- Gold is Mouni's Bollywood debut film
Earlier, Akshay had shared his first look from Gold. "Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always," Instagrammed our favourite Khiladi.
The stars of Gold like Kunal Kapoor and Akshay Kumar also visited Golden Temple in Amritsar, where they filmed their movie. See the 'surreal' pictures here:
Gold directed by Reema Kagti is Mouni Roy's Bollywood debut. Mouni, who is popularly known for her TV show Naagin, will also star in Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt while Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming film PadMan, produced by wife Twinkle Khanna. The trailer of PadMan released recently and has now achieved over 20 million views. Akshay also has 2018's much-awaited robotic drama 2.0 in the pipeline, co-starring superstar Rajinikanth.