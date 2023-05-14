Mother's Day: For New Mom Priyanka Chopra, This Is The 'Greatest Honour' Of Her Life

Image was shared by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who shares a special bond with her mother Madhu Chopra, wrote a beautiful post for the "strongest woman" in her life on the occasion of Mother's Day. The Citadel star shared two pictures on Instagram, one featuring her mother Madhu Chopra and little Malti Marie, all three cuddling in bed while the second frame comprised of a candid picture of herself with her mother-in-law Denise Jonas. In the post, she also thanked her daughter Malti Marie for "choosing her". Sharing the pictures with her Instagram family. Priyanka Chopra simply wrote, "Im so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you're the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more greatful you're mine!"

She continued, "To all the moms out there.. the ones I have a privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don't… you are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the nurtures who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude. Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I'm so blessed. And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me."

The post was a hit on Instagram within minutes. Anusha Dandekar and Natasha Poonawala also came forward to wish "Super mom" Priyanka Chopra.

Take a look at the post here:

A few weeks earlier, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra opened up about her daughter's rise to superstardom. From her Miss World win to headlining Hollywood projects, Madhu Chopra in interaction with Josh Talks Aasha said that the journey was not an easy one. She added that given their family had no prior connection to the entertainment industry, Priyanka Chopra's initial years in the industry were fraught with challenges.

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra's early years in the industry, she said, “Both, she (Priyanka) and I were new to the film industry and the beauty industry. So, it was like one blind man leading another blind man. I had studied law and knew finance. So, I used to oversee her legal matters even though she had good lawyers. I also overlooked her finances because I had knowledge. I had to be with her everywhere, be it narrations or meetings.”

Madhu Chopra's revelations came days after Priyanka Chopra's candid confessions about being "cornered" in Bollywood. Speaking to Dax Shepard on the podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka Chopra said that she was sharing the reason behind her deciding to work in the US for the very first time. During the course of the podcast, Dax Shepard asked: “So how do you decide you want to even put yourself through that? Why'd you decide to put yourself through that and then what was it?” To this, Priyanka said, “I've never said this so I'm going to say it because you'll make me feel safe.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Jee Le Zaraa.