Mother's Day 2024: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate With 'Precious Ones' Moms Neetu Kapoor And Soni Razdan

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's Mother's Day celebration was all about love, light and happy faces. The actress, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Jigra, spent a cozy Sunday evening in the company of her husband Ranbir Kapoor, mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor and mom Soni Razdan. Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt was also part of the gathering. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared an adorable picture from the evening with her fans and followers on Instagram last night. In the photo, all five of them can be seen flashing their brightest smiles for the camera while wearing white. Soni Razdan can be seen lovingly embracing her daughters Alia and Shaheen. Neetu Kapoor was spotted sitting close to her son Ranbir while holding an umbrella. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's toddler daughter Raha however was missing from the frame. For the caption, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Precious moments with my precious ones. Happy Mother's Day."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's family picture:

Alia Bhatt attended the Met Gala in New York earlier this week and shared photos and videos from her big red carpet moment and some behind-the-scene glimpses on her Instagram profile. Keeping up with this year's Met Gala dress code "Garden Of Time," Alia Bhatt wore a saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Alia Bhatt captioned the post, "Till we meet again Met Gala 2024." In the comments section of Alia's post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Alia The Bestest." Alia's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan also commented on the post. "Ethereal and beautiful," read her comment. Tanishaa Mukerji wrote this for Alia Bhatt's new post, "Lil Princess." Take a look:

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. She received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi last year. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. Her husband Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for his film Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi.