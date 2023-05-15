Mother's Day 2023: 'Incredible' Mom Priyanka Chopra And Malti Marie In Adorable Pic Posted By Nick Jonas

Image was shared by Nick Jonas. (courtesy: nickjonas )

From throwback pictures to archives from their childhood, celebs left no stone unturned to celebrate their mums on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday. However, this post by Nick Jonas, dedicated to Priyanka Chopra, his dear wife and mother of his little one, trumps everything else. The singer-actor on Sunday treated his fans to a lovely picture of his daughter Malti Marie, perched on top of her mom Priyanka Chopra's shoulders. In the second video, we see Priyanka Chopra crossing the street with Malti Marie on her lap. Truth be told, the post is all heart. Sharing it, Nick simply wrote, "Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day."

Nick's sentiments were corroborated by his brother Franklin, who commented below the post, "Such an amazing mother." Priyanka Chopra was quick to reply to the post with, "I love u jaan. Thank you for making me a mama."

Take a look at Nick's wholesome post here:

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra too uploaded two pictures thanking her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas for their indomitable support. Last, but not least, the global star also thanked her daughter Malti Marie for "choosing her".

In the first frame, we can see Madhu Chopra, little Malti Marie and Priyanka, all three cuddling in bed while the second frame is comprised of a candid picture of herself with her mother-in-law Denise Jonas. Sharing the pictures with her Instagram family, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "I'm so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grandmothers. Thank you, Ma, you're the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you're mine!"

She continued, "To all the moms out there.. the ones I have the privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don't… you are superheroes. As a new mum, I have so much respect for all the nurtures who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude. Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I'm so blessed. And… I love you, Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. It's the greatest honour of my life that you chose me."

The post was a hit on Instagram within minutes. Anusha Dandekar and Natasha Poonawala also came forward to wish "Super mom" Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter through surrogacy last year. During an interview with Today.com, Priyanka spoke about the challenging time when Malti spent over 100 days in the NICU. Priyanka described those initial days as “harrowing” and stated that Nick Jonas provided her with strength.

Priyanka recounted, "I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, 'Just tell me what to do because I don't know what to do.' And he's like, 'Just get into the car with me.' And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she's never been without one of us, ever."