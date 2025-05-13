Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Malti Marie's Famjam. What's Not To Love?

Nick Jonas' Mother's Day post was all about celebrating the mother of his child – his wife, Priyanka Chopra. The singer marked the special day with the love of his life and their adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Wondering how they celebrated? With a cosy picnic in the park. In the series of pictures shared by Nick on Instagram, we see the trio enjoying some sweet family time.

The first snap shows Priyanka playing with Malti, followed by a picture of her holding a small slate that reads “Happy Mother's Day” while little Malti sits on her lap.

There is also a heartwarming shot of Malti Marie and Nick Jonas. And yes, do not miss Diana – their pet Chihuahua – making a cute cameo.

Another photo gives us a glimpse of a beautifully set table for three (total picnic goals, honestly). The final slide features Priyanka pushing baby Malti in a stroller.

In his caption, Nick Jonas wrote, “Mother's Day in the park with my (red heart emoji),” and tagged Priyanka Chopra.

Reacting to the post Nick Jonas' The Last Five Years co-star, Adrienne Warren, wrote, “LOVE THIS!!!”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in an elaborate ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The lovebirds welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022 via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has some exciting projects coming up. She will be appearing alongside Mahesh Babu in the much-awaited film SSMB29, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The actress is also set to return for Citadel Season 2 and will be seen in the action-packed The Bluff. Additionally, she is part of the star-studded movie Heads of State.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas is currently making headlines for his Broadway debut in the production titled The Last Five Years.