Neha Dhupia Shares Pics From Daughter Mehr's Carnival-Themed Birthday Party

Neha Dhupia with family. (courtesy: nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr turned four last week. After going through the pictures and videos from the birthday party, it is safe to say that it was all things fun. Now, Neha Dhupia has shared a video from the gala celebration on Instagram. From puppet shows to the birthday cake, the clip from “Mehr's carnival” is a treat to watch. Along with the clip, the actress wrote, “But then again the party is made by people and the people make the party…Our baby girl turned 4.” Replying to the post, Soha Ali Khan, who was spotted having a blast at the birthday party, wrote, “So much fun.” Soha's sister Saba Pataudi said, “Wow! Fabbbbbbuulllooous! Happy 4th Birthday little Mehr.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also wrote an appreciation post for the team who helped them execute the plan. She wrote, “we had a birthday party for our baby girl who turned 4 last week and with the circus as its theme and true to what it stands for there was a carnival, cake, children and chaos…All of this in a bubble of love, good vibes and great energy. Not going to lie and every parent would agree that planning a birthday is hard … but the one who made it so easy for us is The Popcorn Company… Megha Pittie Kulchandani, you are pure gold…Your patience and your creativity are second to none. The back and forth, the late night calls, the madness and in the midst of that you answering the phone each time in your slow patient voice n saying “hey, it ll be great “And it did go great , in fact more than great and no matter what it's so true cause our pure little ones Will always find a way to laugh and clap n cheer and have a blast.”

She continued, “And then for everything else there's cake … uff! Thank you. We love you for the best cake ever and hate you for guilt post-eating cause we just can't stop at one slice. Apologies in advance but more birthday love coming your way … not stopping at one post.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in April 2018. The couple welcomed Mehr in 2018 and son Guriq last year.