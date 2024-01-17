More Viral Pics From Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Starry Reception Shared By Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav with Rekha and Aamir Khan. (courtesy: rajpalofficial)

At Ira Khan and celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception in Mumbai, actor Rajpal Yadav had a great time. He documented moments from the reception on his Instagram profile a couple of days ago and they are still trending on social media. The actor shared photos of himself with the legendary Rekha, father of the bride Aamir Khan, guests Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. No caption needed.

Rajpal Yadav shared these images from Ira Khan's reception:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on January 3. The couple then had their wedding ceremonies in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The final leg of their big, fat wedding festivities was a starry Mumbai reception hosted over the weekend. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. The proposal was anything but conventional. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated.

Ira Khan sharing more pictures from her wedding festivities on Instagram, wrote, "I dragged a bunch of people from all over the world to India and they came also."

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception was a starry affair. The guestlist included Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan, Rekha, Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and other big stars.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad.