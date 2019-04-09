More Pics From Sara Ali Khan's New York Vacation Album

Sara Ali Khan at the Brooklyn Bridge along with her friend. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan is currently on a vacation in New York Sara has been actively sharing pictures on Instagram Sara's post received over 3 lakh likes on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is in her "happy place" and that clearly reflects in her latest Instagram posts. The actress, who is currently on a holiday in New York, has been actively sharing pictures from her trip on social media. The Simmba actress shared multiple pictures of herself along with her friend from her New York diaries and captioned it: "My favourite spot on this planet is wherever I get to see you you." Sara added the hashtags "#myhappyplace," "#myperson" and "#favourite" to her post. Sara's post received over 3 lakh likes in less than an hour on Instagram.

From the photos shared by the actress, it appears that she is having a fun time with her friend exploring the Big Apple. In one of the photos, Sara can be seen standing on the Brooklyn Bridge. In her Instagram story, Sara shared a video from Central Park in Manhattan, New York.

Take a look at Sara's New York album here:

On her Instagram story, Sara shared a picture from a local eatery. Take a look at the picture here:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Here are some more pictures from Sara's vacation that will make you go green with envy.

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

In terms of work, Sara's next project is with director Imtiaz Ali. The film is said to be a remake of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the film.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Amritra Singh and Saif Ali Khan. She made her Bollywood debut last year, with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. She also starred in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which featured Ranveer Singh in the titular role.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.