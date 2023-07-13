Monica Bedi On Losing Karan Arjun Role: 'Was Too Naive'

Image Tweeted by Monica Bedi. (Courtesy:MeMonicaBedi)

Bollywood actress Monica Bedi has completed 30 years in the industry. To mark the milestone in her career, the actress appeared on a podcast with Siddharth Kanan. Monica Bedi has opened up about her initial days in the industry, her struggle and how she let the chance of featuring in the blockbuster Karan Arjun slip through her fingers. Recalling the incident, the actress said, “I was at director Shubhash Ghai's Holi party with my friends. And, I met Rakesh Roshan there. After a brief conversation, he gave me his card and asked me to call him. Then I was wondering why he gave me the card. He is an actor. I simply tore the card and dumped it. A few months later, my manager asked me ‘Why didn't you meet Rakesh Roshan? He was planning to cast you opposite Salman Khan in Karan Arjun' I was like how would I know.” The character, Bindiya, was played by Mamta Kulkarni in the film. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and the late Amrish Puri were also part of the movie.

She continued, “I think I was too naive to understand things. At that time, I just used to watch films and know the actors and actresses. I wasn't aware who was the director or the producer.” Monica Bedi also added that she has no regret about missing out on that opportunity. “I don't regret that I was naive and silly. You aren't born smart. I have no regrets for anything I have done.”

Talking about the low phase in her life, the actress said, “A few years back, I went into that dark hole. And people judged me too. At one point, I started to judge myself and punished myself too. Now, I am over the fear of log kya kahenge.”

She added, “I feel much happier than I was in my 20s. I feel more confident.” Monica Bedi – who joined the industry at the age of 16 – added, “I wasn't confident as an actor. I was shy and very naive. I was just 16 at that time. The exposure was less. I used to trust people easily.”

Monica Bedi also revealed why she decided to join the film industry. “I love to dance, especially classical dance forms, and this was one of the reasons why I wanted to become an actor. I used to watch dance videos of (late) Sridevi. She has been my favourite. So much so that during my college holidays in Norway, I decided to visit India and do a course on Kathak. And, I thought that I will go home after.”

About the first project she had signed and how it never went on the floors, Monica Bedi added, “The legendary Manoj Kumar noticed me during one of my Kathak classes. He then approached me through my teacher and asked me to meet him. I clearly remember visiting his office with my mother. Manoj Kumar then asked my mother ‘Is your daughter interested in acting? I am making a film and would like to cast her.'”

“It was a big deal as Manoj Kumar was launching me. I had a contract with him, just like actors had in those days. I waited for more than a year for the shoot to begin. But it didn't work out. After a time, Manoj Kumar agreed to release my contract and I got 5-6 offers,” she said.

Monica Bedi made her Bollywood debut with Surakshaa in 1995. The film also featured Suniel Shetty and Saif Ali Khan.