Mona Singh Slams Paparazzi: 'They Keep Focusing On Women's Bodies Inappropriately'

Mona Singh shared this image. (courtesy: monasingh)

Mona Singh, Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma's upcoming Munjya will open to theatres this Friday. The trio are currently super busy with the promotional campaign. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Mona and Sharvari opened up about inappropriate pictures clicked by paparazzi. Mona claimed that every actress should raise her voice against their actions. The actress said, “It is disturbing. They keep focusing on women's bodies inappropriately. And it is disturbing. Will they do that to a man? No. But they do that to every woman.”

Mona Singh, who was seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, continued, “Whether you attend an event or go to an award function, these are the kinds of videos you keep seeing of yourself. I think every female actor should stand up against it and raise their voice against it. Because it's really not cool what they do. It's almost like they wait for some faux pas to happen.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Sharvari Wagh said that this is a sensitive issue. Sharvari added, “I think Mona [Singh] is absolutely right on this and they (paparazzi) really do nothing….It is a sensitive topic and one must not speak too much about it. What she (Mona Singh) said is absolutely perfect.”

This comes just a day after Neha Sharma slammed the paparazzi for clicking her pictures from inappropriate angles. The actress told India Today, “There are days when you don't want to get seen and so you take a break, like I did recently. These are things you have to do to stay relevant. Dikhna zaroori hai aaj ke time pe (It's important to be seen in today's time). As for the angles, it does get distasteful. As a woman, you also lose your freedom to dress the way you want to. When you are in the public eye, you do have to be careful as sometimes things go out of line.”

Coming back to Munjya, the film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films.