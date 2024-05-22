Neha Sharma On Paparazzi Culture: 'There Are Times When You Look Your Absolute Worst And...'

Neha Sharma shared this image. (Image courtesy: nehasharmaofficial)

Actor Neha Sharma, who is all set to come up as lawyer Niharika Singh in the upcoming series Illegal 3, got candid about the Pap (paparazzi) culture.

Sharing her thoughts, Neha said, "The industry is speaking a lot about the pap culture and I feel they work very hard. Actually, when you meet them, you hear their stories and it's very interesting and fun to connect with them. There are times when you look your absolute worst and don't want to be photographed, but I give in and pose because they have put all that work for me. They have their family and it's a means for their 'Rozi Roti'"

Talking about her upcoming series, 'Illegal 3,' is directed by Sahir Raza. Piyush Mishra, Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Ira Dubey, and Zayn Marie Khan, the series delves into the complexities of the legal industry, blending drama with themes of love, lust, trust, betrayal, and ambition.

Recently, the makers of the third season unveiled the trailer of the courtroom drama.

In this new season of the series, lawyer Niharika Singh, played by Neha Sharma, starts on a thrilling journey driven by her desire to become Delhi's top legal luminary, abandoning her once-cherished beliefs. Throughout the series, viewers have seen her ideological struggle with Janardhan Jaitely (Piyush Mishra).

The third season of Illegal will feature on JioCinema.