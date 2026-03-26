'Mommy' Kiara Advani Oozes Chocolate Charm In Latest Post, Alia Bhatt Reacts

New “mommy” and actress Kiara Advani turned heads with her latest chocolate-hued glam avatar, prompting an excited response from actress Alia Bhatt, who tagged her as 'gorgeous.'

Kiara took to Instagram on Thursday morning, where she is seen dressed in a milk chocolate-toned, fitted corset-style dress, accentuating a sleek and glamorous silhouette. For the caption, she wrote: “Mommy's home! and she brought chocolate.”



The post quickly caught attention, with several fans and industry friends reacting to her striking look and confident vibe.

Among them, actress Alia couldn't hold back her admiration and dropped a comment saying, “Gorgeeeeeeee.”





Kiara, who is married to actor Sidharth Malhotra, in July 2025 officially announced the arrival of their baby girl, admitting that their “world” has “forever changed.”

Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and dropped a lovely announcement post in pink on behalf of him and Kiara.

The Shershaah actor wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH (sic).”

It was on November 28, 2025, when they finally revealed the name of their little bundle of joy.

They wrote on Instagram: "From our prayers, to our arms (Folded hands emoji) our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra (Sparkles, folded hands, red heart and evil eye emojis) (sic)."

Sidharth and Kiara married in 2023, in a private ceremony at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, after a quiet, years-long relationship that blossomed on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah.

Talking about Alia, she was last seen in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. It stars Alia as a troubled young woman who must rescue her brother, played by Vedang Raina from a foreign prison, after he is incarcerated for a crime he did not commit.

She will next be seen in Alpha, the seventh installment of the shared universe and first female-led film in the universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, with Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir in a cameo appearance. The film is now scheduled for a theatrical release on 10 July 2026.



Also Read: Alia Bhatt's 33rd Birthday Celebrations Continue With 'Best Mamas' And Padel Craze

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