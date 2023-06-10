Mom-To-Be Ileana D'Cruz's Note For Boyfriend: 'This Lovely Man Has Been My Rock'

Ileana D'Cruz shared this picture. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her first child, made it Instagram official with her boyfriend on Saturday. The actress shared a hazy picture of herself with her boyfriend without revealing his name. The actress shared a wonderful note about motherhood and she thanked her partner for being by her side. The actress, who announced her pregnancy in April this year, began the post with these words, "Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing...I didn't think I'd be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can't even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I'm just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon - and then there's some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They're overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless."

The actress in her extensive post, "And there's tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I'm not strong enough... And I don't know what kind of mother I will be. I really don't. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that's enough."

Thanking her partner for being by her side, Ileana wrote in her note, "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore."

See Ileana D'Cruz's post here:

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The actress has also signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She has also signed a project with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.