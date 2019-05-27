MOM China Box Office Collection: Sridevi's Film Is 100 Not Out, Joins League Of PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Highlights
- 'MOM' released in China on May 10
- 'MOM' scored a total of over Rs 104 crore in 17 days
- 'MOM' is now on the list of Rs 100 crore Indian movies in China
Sridevi's MOM has graphed a slow and steady upwards journey on the box office meter in China. MOM clocked 17 days in theatres across China on Sunday and has raked in a total of Rs 104 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In doing so, MOM has taken the eighth spot on the list of Indian movies, which crossed the $ 15 million (roughly translates to Rs 100 crore) mark in China. "MOM crosses $ 15 million in China... And its 100 not out there [crossed Rs 100 cr]... Mom is now the eighth Indian film to cross $ 15 million in China... Total till 26 May 2019: $ 15 million [Rs 104.28 cr]," he tweeted.
#Mom crosses $ 15 million in #China... And it's not out there [crossed Rs 100 cr]... #Mom is now the eighth *Indian film* to cross $ 15 million in #China... Total till 26 May 2019: $ 15 million [Rs 104.28 cr].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019
In his analysis for MOM's box office collections in China, Mr Adarsh also added a list of top earning Indian movies in the country. In China, MOM is now in the league of Rs 100-crore-and-not-out films such as Aamir Khan's PK and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Taran Adarsh's list also includes Dangal and Secret Superstar, which eventually surpassed the $ 100 million mark in Chinese theatres.
Indian films that crossed $ 15 million in #China...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019
2015: #PK
2017: #Dangal [crossed $ 100 million in #China]
2018: #SecretSuperstar [crossed $ 100 million in #China]
2018: #HindiMedium
2018: #BajrangiBhaijaan
2018: #Hichki
2019: #AndhaDhun
2019: #Mom
In China, MOM opened to theatres on May 10 with decent numbers and fared instantly better than Hichki, which was running already, and also had a "healthy" first weekend, as told by Taran Adarsh. But after a consistent run at the box office, MOM recorded Rs 98 crore on Friday with its weekend numbers pushing the total to a 100 crore.
MOM released in India in July 2017, a few months after which Sridevi's death shocked the film fraternity and fans. Sridevi was posthumously honoured with her first ever National Award - Best Actress National Award - for the revenge drama last year.