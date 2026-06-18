Emily Ratajkowski To Turn Viral Dating Essay Into Book: Report

Model Emily Ratajkowski is considering a book based on her essay on the end of her marriage and her romantic life after that. The 35-year-old is reportedly planning a book that will be based on her candid essay titled, Motherf–ker: After becoming a single mom, I spent several years compulsively dating. I was trying to figure out what kind of woman I wanted to be, as per Page Six.



The book could also shed more light on Ratajkowski's dramatic breakup from producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. Ratajkowski did not name anyone in the essay, published in The Cut. But a book would likely spark a guessing game about her romantic life.



The model was reportedly linked to personalities like Harry Styles, Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Eric Andre and Shaboozey. She had also been spotted with Austin Butler, but sources claimed that the duo was just friendly.



In the now-viral essay, Emily Ratajkowski talked about her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and how their marriage had turned sexless six months after they welcomed their son.



Ratajkowski wrote,“Before my separation, I'd never had a one-night stand. I'd never slept with someone the same day I met them. In fact, I'd only slept with eight people: four of whom had been live-in boyfriends, and one of whom was my male best friend in high school.”



The actor and model explicitly details her dating life post her divorce. Ratajkowski said in her essay that “many men are turned on by motherhood”.



Detailing her life post-divorce, the 35-year-old said she went into a period of “compulsive dating,” and attempted “to f–k my way into a new kind of woman.”



Her suitors included an ineptly dirty-talking “Elder Millennial,” the “Chef who thought he might have chlamydia” and a “heavily self-medicated Son of a Billionaire with questionable politics.”



Emily Ratajkowski said post-separation she became a real-life villain character she called “sexual but scary”. But after several encounters, she found her creation to be a “silly game of performances with no substance”.



Emily Ratajkowski's Beach Vacation Photos



Ratajkowski dropped a slew of photos from her vacation to Mallorca, Spain. The carousel post featured the 35-year-old in colourful bikinis and other outfits.





The highlight of the photos was a bold red macramé dress from Ferragamo. The sheer netted design and open back of the outfit left little to the imagination.



Emily Ratajkowski's post also featured some sweet moments with son Sylvester.

