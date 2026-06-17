Emily Ratajkowski Paints The Town Red In See-Through Dress During Mallorca Getaway

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to breaking the internet with her bikini pictures. The model, actress and author is once again setting social media ablaze with her latest vacation photos. On June 17, she shared a carousel of sun-soaked images from her trip to Mallorca, Spain, giving followers a glimpse through the tropical paradise, the largest of Spain's Balearic Islands.

Known for her bold fashion choices, Ratajkowski left little to the imagination as she posed in a series of colorful bikinis and statement-making outfits against the picturesque Mediterranean backdrop.

Among all the pictures in the Instagram post was a striking red macramé dress from Ferragamo that quickly became the focal point of the collection.

The sheer, netted design featured an open back, long bell sleeves and a revealing weave that showcased the model's signature style.

Ratajkowski shared several photos and a video of the outfit, offering fans a full view of the dramatic look. In one playful moment, she included a blooper clip showing herself attempting a twirl on a stone ledge. But she loses her footing and slips off in the process.

“Back on my favorite island (Mallorca!) and trying out some new ones too (????????)!” she captioned the post.

The carousel also featured snapshots of Ratajkowski wearing a mismatched bandeau bikini while soaking up the Mediterranean sun. Alongside the glamorous fashion moments, she included sweet photos with her young son, Sly.

The post had everything from scenic cliffside views and historic neighborhoods to local cuisine, showcasing the model's love for high-end fashion and travel.

Emily Ratajkowski's Viral Essay On Life After Divorce

The vacation update arrives shortly after Ratajkowski made headlines for a deeply personal essay published in The Cut, in which she opened up about motherhood, divorce and her experiences navigating life as a single parent.

Reflecting on the collapse of her marriage after the birth of her son, Ratajkowski said, “It was a violent transition into a new reality of screaming baby on my aching tit and ring on my swollen finger.

“And then, in a time period that felt both instant and excruciatingly slow, my marriage collapsed. Six months after my son was born, my husband and I stopped having sex. Less than a year later, we separated.”

She went on to say, “Before my separation, I'd never had a one-night stand. I'd never slept with someone the same day I met them. In fact, I'd only slept with eight people: four of whom had been live-in boyfriends, and one of whom was my male best friend in high school.”

The author also discussed her dating experiences following the breakup, admitting she spent several years “compulsively dating” as she tried to understand the kind of woman she wanted to become.

She noted that public reactions to her separation often made her feel as though people viewed her as someone “who was unwanted, who had been left” to raise a child alone.