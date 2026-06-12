Emily Ratajkowski Reveals The Moment Her Marriage Began To Fall Apart

Emily Ratajkowski separated from her former husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in July 2022 after four years of marriage. The former couple share a son, Sylvester Apollo, who was born in March 2021.

The model is now sharing how motherhood brought a completely new reality into her life, filled with responsibilities, emotional changes and a different daily routine.

Ratajkowski revealed that her marriage began to break down and they stopped getting physical after the birth of their son. She shared that the changes in their relationship became more noticeable over time, leading to their separation less than a year after becoming parents.

In an essay for The Cut, Emily Ratajkowski wrote, “It was a violent transition into a new reality of screaming baby on my aching tit and ring on my swollen finger. And then, in a time period that felt both instant and excruciatingly slow, my marriage collapsed. Six months after my son was born, my husband and I stopped having sex. Less than a year later, we separated.”

Emily Ratajkowski explained that she found it difficult to deal with the way some people reacted to her breakup. She felt many looked at her with sympathy and sadness, as if her life was damaged.

Those reactions made her uncomfortable because she felt people were judging her and seeing her “who was unwanted, who had been left” to raise a child alone.

Emily Ratajkowski also spoke about how difficult and painful her childbirth experience was. She explained that when she arrived at the hospital, she was already in labour and medical staff initially believed the birth would happen quickly, but it took four hours and was much more challenging.

Emily said she experienced intense pain throughout the process and suffered a tear during childbirth. She also recalled that doctors had to take extra measures to help with the delivery, which left both her and her baby with minor injuries.

After returning home from the hospital, she noticed small marks on her newborn son's scalp as well as injuries on her own body.