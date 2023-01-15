MM Keeravani Wins Best Music For Naatu Naatu (Again). This Time At LAFCA

MM Keeravani posed with his award. (courtesy: rrrmovie)

RRR fans are on cloud nine. Reason? Days after winning the Best Orginal Score at the Golden Globes, the peppy track Naatu Naatureceived the best music core award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA). The official Instagram page of RRRhas shared snippets from the awards night. The opening slide features music composer MM Keeravani with the award. Next, we get a glimpse of the winning moment. The caption read, “Congratulations to our music director MM Keeravani on winning the award for Best Music/Score for #RRRMovie at Los Angeles Film Critics Association.”

Naatu Naatu is the first Asian song to win at the Golden Globes. In his acceptance speech, at the Golden Globes Awards, which took place on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills, MM Keeravani said, “Thank you very much HFPA [Hollywood Foreign Press Association] for this prestigious award, Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed with this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife, who is sitting right there.”

Thanking SS Rajamouli and the RRR family, he said, “It's been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So, I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I am sorry to say I am going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words. This award belongs to – in order of priority – my brother and director of the film SS Rajamouli for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the song – without him this (award) would not have happened. Kala Bhairava, who gave wonderful arrangements for the song and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Rahul Sipligunj along with Kala Bhairava have rendered the song with high energy.”

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also part of the film.