'Mithe Laddoo, Mithe Beats': A Scene From Diljit Dosanjh And DJ Diplo's Meet

Diljit Dosanjh with DJ Diplo. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh is making all the right noises. He scripted history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella music festival. Now, the singer-turned-actor has shared a video of himself and American DJ Diplo partying together. The clip opens with Diljit and Diplo feeding sweets to each other. Along with the clip, Diljit wrote, “Ley Bai Diplo Hun Apna Bai Ae. [Now, Diplo has become my buddy.]” Replying to the post, the American DJ wrote, “Mithe laddoo, Mithe beats.” To this, Diljit responded, “Diplo, Oh Balle Jatta.” Fans too were excited and dropped their reactions in comments. A user declared, “Two GOAT.” Another added, “Diplo (×) Diljit loading.”

Before this, Diljit Dosanjh shared pictures from his performance at the Coachella music festival on Instagram. The opening frame features Diljit making the audience groove. Here too we got a glimpse of Diljit chatting with Diplo. Sharing the pictures, Diljit just wrote, “Coachella” along with a sunflower emoji. Singer Harshdeep Kaur was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She said, “Representing Punjabiyat Worldwide!! So proud of you Pahji!!!.” Anya Singh wrote, “So much respect.”

Coachella also shared a video from Diljit Dosanjh's concert on Instagram and wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh got Sahara shining. Put on a festival in your own home this weekend.” Bollywood celebrities gave a shout out to Diljit's performance. Arjun Rampal wrote, “A true rockstar. Legend.” Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Making History.” Harshdeep Kaur added, “Superstar!! So proud of you, pahji.” Vidya M Malavade simply wrote, “This is fantastic.”

Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Before The Crew, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in the Punjabi film Jodi alongside Nimrat Khaira. The film will release on May 3.