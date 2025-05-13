Mission Possible: Avneet Kaur Teaches Tom Cruise How To Do A <i>Namaste</i> Right

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Avneet Kaur shared a post on Instagram with Tom Cruise before the release. The film will release in India on May 17, ahead of its global premiere. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will premiere at Cannes on May 14.

Fans cannot wait to witness Tom Cruise and his incredible stunts in his upcoming film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Several glimpses and BTS moments from the film have created a strong buzz online.

Leading to its release, Avneet Kaur took to Instagram today to share an adorable moment with Tom Cruise as he gears up for the release.

In the pictures, Avneet is seen posing with Tom Cruise, as they both do "Namaste." Avneet captioned the post, "Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko. Great to see you again @tomcruise @missionimpossible."

The global excitement for the film is well-established with the release date of India being announced last week.

The makers had shared, "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning now releases early in India. New date - 17th May. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!"

Pinkvilla had also reported that Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has sold 7,800 tickets in PVR Inox and Cinepolis, two of the biggest cinema chains in India.

As for Avneet, she met Tom Cruise last year too as she visited the sets of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

She had shared pictures with him, with the caption, "I'm still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom's dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can't wait to share more about my experience! Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025! #MI8 #MissionImpossible @paramountpicsin."

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is all set to hit theatres on May 17, releasing first in India, which has got the excitement soaring. The film is also going to have a Cannes premiere on May 14, 2025, prior to its scheduled theatrical release which is on May 23, 2025.