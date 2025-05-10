<i>Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning</i>: Tom Cruise's Film Sells 11,000 Tickets In Advance Sales

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Advance ticket sales show strong demand, with 7,800 sold for the opening day. The film has so far sold 11,000 tickets for the opening weekend. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu upon release.

Tom Cruise fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. The film is slated for release in India on May 17. Ahead of the premiere, the advance ticket sales for the final chapter of this cult action franchise have received an amazing response.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has sold 7,800 tickets in two of the leading cinema chains — PVR Inox and Cinepolis for its opening day, reported Pinkvilla. As far as the opening weekend is concerned, the movie has sold 11,000 tickets so far. Pre-sales are expected to witness a surge in the next two days with a sharp rise in bookings.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Last month, the makers announced the premiere date alteration by uploading a monochrome picture of Tom Cruise on Instagram.

The side note read, “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning now releases early in India. New date - 17th May. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!”

Tom Cruise returns as the skilled secret agent Ethan Hunt in the spy thriller. Joining him are Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, and Esai Morales.

Mission: Impossible's trailer was unveiled on April 8. The video shows Tom Cruise clinging to a plane-in-motion, a signature Ethan Hunt move. The background voiceover says, “This can't all be true.”

The trailer is replete with Ethan Hunt's past adventures — breaking into hidden enclosures, escaping bombs, and getting arrested. His world, however, turns upside-down after all his secrets are revealed. Ethan's actions make people wonder if he is too dangerous to be left unchecked.

Glimpses from the very first Mission: Impossible movie (1996) stir nostalgia. This time, Ethan Hunt faces an even bigger threat — a rogue AI called The Entity. With nothing but his skill and trust to offer, Ethan requests his team to have faith in him for “one last time.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be making its global debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 14.