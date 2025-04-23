Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Shooting In Svalbard's Extreme Conditions For <i>The Final Reckoning</i>

Tom Cruise is not the one to shy away from intense shooting schedules. The actor will next be seen in Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. The final chapter of the popular spy-action thriller franchise will premiere on May 23.

On Tuesday (April 22), Tom Cruise shared a behind-the-scenes video from the filming location on X. The clip takes fans to the remote and frozen wilderness of Svalbard, known for its extreme temperatures

Tom Cruise calls Svalbard "just breathtakingly beautiful." He says, "We are in an absolutely remarkable place to be able to film. It is a unique experience."

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning co-star Simon Pegg adds, "If you want to shoot in the Ice Cap, you are going with temperatures that are absolutely the most extreme. And of course, the Arctic hit us right on our face."

The film's director, Christopher McQuarrie, highlights the challenges of shooting in such freezing temperatures. He shares, “You cannot fake being in minus 40 degrees. Take your gloves off for a few seconds and your fingers will start to freeze.”

Hayley Atwell, who is also a part of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, feels that “being in an environment like that adds to the suspense and drama.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Tom Cruise reveals that he wants to give the audience a visually realistic experience of what it feels like to be at Svalbard.

The actor says, “It was a real privilege to do it and it looks amazing on the screen.”

The side note read, “It is a privilege to bring a location like Svalbard to audiences. It is breathtaking in every sense of the word and we can't wait for you to experience it in theaters.”

Svalbard is located halfway between mainland Norway and the North Pole. The stunning glacial wonderland is known for its untouched beauty and an abundance of wildlife, including polar bears.

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. The film also features Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Esai Morales in important roles.