BTS footage of Tom Cruise's Plane Stunt In <i>Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning</i> Is Wild

Tom Cruise has maintained his reputation for performing his high-octane stunts in the Mission: Impossible franchise. It is almost a defining element in the series that keeps fans excited and asking for more.

Across every instalment, including the upcoming Mission: Impossible 8, Cruise has been a testament to acing action filmmaking, without heavily relying on body doubles.

Now, a newly released behind-the-scenes video has raised the expectations of the audience who get to witness Tom Cruise at it, as he performs an insane wild plane stunt.

The clip captures an intense aerial stunt sequence where Cruise personally pilots a helicopter through severely challenging landscapes. Further revelations also state that Cruise underwent extensive aviation training to not only become a certified pilot but to also perform these dangerous sequences himself, while the cameras were rolling.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt did the impossible and is truly dedicated to providing the audience with a thrilling experience at the movies.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has achieved another milestone, as it is set to have its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025. Its scheduled theatrical release is on May 23, 2025, backed by Paramount Pictures.

Tom Cruise's last film was Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. It had released in July 2023.