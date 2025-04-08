<i>Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning</i> Trailer: Tom Cruise Urges All To Trust Him "One Last Time"

The trailer for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is finally out. The over two-minute video is packed with action, throwbacks and adrenaline.

The clip begins with Tom Cruise hanging off a plane (classic Ethan Hunt move), while someone in the background says, “This can't all be true.”

The trailer flashes through all the crazy stuff Ethan has done in the past – escaping bombs, sneaking through top-secret places, getting arrested – and now, all his secrets are out. With the world on the edge of chaos, people start to wonder if Ethan Hunt is too dangerous to be left unchecked.

Just like the teaser, this trailer leans into nostalgia. It brings back clips from the very first Mission: Impossible movie (the 1996 one directed by Brian De Palma) and others throughout the franchise. Fans will get a blast from the past while gearing up for what looks like the most intense mission yet.

And this time, the threat is bigger than ever: a rogue AI called The Entity. The world's falling apart, and Ethan begs his team to trust him for the “one last time.” There's betrayal, secrets that are no longer safe and the feeling that everything's coming to an end.

A chilling voiceover hits hard: “Everything you were, everything you've done, has come to this. When the need for certainty is absolute and the odds are deemed impossible, the mission falls to him, should he choose to accept.”

Tom Cruise dropped the trailer on Instagram with the caption, “Every choice, every mission, has all led to this. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.”

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Esai Morales in important roles. The film will hit the cinema screens on May 23.