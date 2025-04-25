Tom Cruise's <i>Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning</i> Gets A New Release Date In India

Tom Cruise's much-awaited film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, will be arriving in Indian theatres sooner than planned. The spy-action thriller will now premiere on May 17, instead of May 23.

On Friday, the makers of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning confirmed the movie's early release on Instagram. The announcement came with a poster featuring Tom Cruise.

The caption read, “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning now releases early in India. New date - 17th May. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!”

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, also features Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, and Esai Morales in key roles. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in the film, taking viewers on another action-packed ride.

Not long ago, Paramount Pictures shared a BTS glimpse of an underwater sequence in the film. The snap captured Tom Cruise holding onto a submarine underwater. The actor can be seen wearing his aquatic gear.

Previously, another video caused buzz among Mission: Impossible fans. The clip captured Tom Cruise performing an intense aerial stunt. He pilots a helicopter through treacherous terrains, navigating strong winds.

The background voiceover details the challenges of the particular sequence.

“You can't imagine how physically punishing it was for Tom to be on the wing. The wind distorts your vision. It's almost impossible to breathe.”

The caption read, “8000 ft with 140 mph winds. No CGI.”

Earlier, Tom Cruise uploaded a video of one of the shooting locations on Instagram. The destination was Svalbard, known for its unpredictable weather and freezing temperatures. In the clip, the cast and crew members were seen filming under these extreme conditions

“It is a privilege to bring a location like Svalbard to audiences. It's breathtaking in every sense of the word and we can't wait for you to experience it in theaters,” read the side note.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will have its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025.