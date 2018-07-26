Mission: Impossible - Fallout Preview: Tom Cruise Is Saving The World Again And There's A Kashmir Connection

Tom Cruise in a still from Mission: Impossible - Fallout. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Tom Cruise is set to enthrall his Indian audiences with his performance as our favourite agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which opens in theaters tomorrow. Mission: Impossible - Fallout is the sixth installment in the high-octane action series Mission: Impossible. The film featured in headlines after there were reports that its climax sequence is set in Kashmir. However, the scene wasn't really shot in India; instead the makers actually transformed a valley in New Zealand to give it an appearance of a small Kashmiri village, in order to shoot the portion. Film's director Christopher McQuarrie told news agency IANS: "We couldn't shoot the aerial sequence (helicopter chase sequence) in India. It was a little too crazy. So, we ended up in New Zealand... (but) we wanted something which was more political complex than New Zealand."

The film's schedule was temporarily affected in August last year, when Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the film. However, film's director Christopher McQuarrie saw this as an opportunity to review the film and made the necessary changes. He told IANS: "We shut the production down, I went into the editing room and Tom went to take care of his ankle. And it benefited the film because it allowed us to look at the film, we have been making and make certain changes. A lot was written while Tom was recovering... In the end, it all helped the film."

The trailer of Mission: Impossible - Fallout released in February this year and it went crazy viral instantly. As of now, the trailer has over 25 million views on YouTube. Also, Christopher McQuarrie is the only M:I director returning to the helm of affairs twice. He also directed 2015's Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

Much like the previous parts, the sixth installment of the series also comprises an ensemble cast , while Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin have reprised their respective roles in the film, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby are the latest additions to the Mission: Impossible family.

The film has extensively been shot in Paris, New Zealand, UK, Norway and UAE. Apart from English, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, for the convenience of Indian audiences.

