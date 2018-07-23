How Tom Cruise's Injury Helped Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Mission: Impossible - Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie said that lead actor Tom Cruise's injury actually helped the film. Speaking to news agency IANS Christopher McQuarrie said that a lot was written when Tom Cruise was recuperating. Last year in August, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible series. "Our first reaction was 'I hope he is okay'. At first, when he did it I thought he was acting. Tom really likes to present Ethan Hunt's stronger abilities. So, I thought it was okay and when he stood then I realised that he is not," Christopher McQuarrie was quoted as saying.

Christopher McQuarrie, who is the only MI director returning to the series for the second time, says he "knew right away that his ankle is broken." He told IANS: "We have done enough movies and we knew right away how it will impact the production. You learn not to panic. We call a disaster an opportunity to excel. You take the thing which has gone wrong and use it for your advantage."

"We shut the production down, I went into the editing room and Tom went to take care of his ankle. And it benefited the film because it allowed us to look at the film, we have been making and make certain changes. A lot was written while Tom was recovering... In the end, it all helped the film," he added.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout is releasing in India on July 27.

