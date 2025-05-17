Tom Cruise Has This Special Message In Hindi For His Indian Fans As <i>Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning</i> Releases

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" premieres in India. He expressed his affection for India during a conversation with Avneet Kaur. Cruise showcased his Hindi skills, saying he loves his Indian fans.

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning has finally premiered in Indian theatres today, May 17. Ahead of the film's much-awaited release, the Hollywood star appeared in a few promotional campaigns and interviews. But it was his candid conversation with actress Avneet Kaur that grabbed attention.

During the interaction, Tom Cruise expressed his love for India. The actor also shocked fans with his Hindi dialect. PS: He got a little help from Avneet Kaur.

Tom Cruise said, “Main aap saab se bahut pyaar karta hoon. Mujpe bharosa karo, ek akhri baar (I love you all a lot. Trust me one last time).”

The 62-year-old praised India's “people and culture”. He also recalled one of his past visits to Mumbai.

Tom Cruise shared, “I feel so much love for India. I have to say the whole experience has been etched in my memory. Every single moment. From the moment I landed, going to the Taj Mahal, and spending time in Mumbai, I remember each moment quite vividly.”

Additionally, Tom Cruise admitted that he was open to working on a Bollywood project in the future.

He said, “I would love to go back to India and make a film there. I love Bollywood films, the skill that it takes to do what you all do is so natural. I love it when, in a scene, someone suddenly breaks into a song. I love it. It's something that I have grown up watching—musicals from different countries.”

Tom Cruise added, “I love Bollywood movies. You can just break out into a song—it's so beautiful. I love the dancing, singing, and the actors. That is such a unique experience and craftsmanship of the actors to be able to sing, dance, and act."

Fans queued up in the comments section, reacting to the video. They were especially impressed by Tom Cruise's Hindi speaking skills.

“The way Tom spoke in Hindi!” read a surprised remark. Another user wrote, “Okay, but Tom speaking in Hindi with Avneet by his side?? That's next-level wholesome.”

“This made my day!! Avneet teaching Hindi to Tom Cruise is iconic,” gushed one person.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will hit the US silver screens on May 23.