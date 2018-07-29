Mission: Impossible - Fallout Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Cruise's Film Shows 'Huge Growth.' Earns Rs 22 Crore

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Fallout (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout has won the Indian box office, leaving behind Sanjay Dutt's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, which also released on Friday. On the opening day itself, Mission: Impossible - Fallout registered itself with Rs 9.50 crore and on Day 2, it added Rs 12.75 crore more to the total earnings, Box Office India reports. Mission: Impossible - Fallout's current total now stands at Rs 22 crore. "Mission Impossible - Fallout showed a huge jump on day two as collections went up by around 35-40 per cent which is excellent for a film which opened well and on top is an action film. The film is looking set to emerge a HIT and could even be a big hit depending on what happens on the weekdays," the Box Office India report stated, adding that the film might earn up to Rs 35 crore till Sunday.

The sixth film in Mission: Impossible franchise also made it to the list of Hollywood films with highest openings at the Indian box office. It stands on #6, according to Box Office India. Avengers - Infinity War leads.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5. "Mission: Impossible - Fallout isn't only about the lead actor jumping of airplanes and skyscrapers, hanging from cliffs, and even flying a helicopter when he doesn't how to. The screenplay gives the star and his co-actors, whether they are playing his foes or friends, substantial character arcs. Eminently watchable. This is probably the best Mission: Impossible that there has ever been. That's no exaggeration," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the total earnings of Sanjay Dutt's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, as per Box Office India is 3.75 crore.