Mira Rajput's Response To Fan Who Said 'Kabir Singh Zindabad'

Only if Kabir Singh (no, we don't mean Shahid Kapoor) attended Mira Rajput's yoga sessions. For the uninitiated, Kabir Singh is the titular role played by Shahid Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2019 movie. The onscreen Kabir Singh was a genius surgeon who had anger management issues. Mira Rajput, in a recent Q and A session on her Instagram stories, made a filmy reference to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and shared some yoga advice. "Usse anulom vilom ki zaroorat hai. Shant rahega (He needs anulom vilom. That will keep him calm)," Mira Rajput replied to a fan who said: "Kabir Singh zindabad."

Kabir Singh, which released in 2019, was panned by critics for promoting misogyny and advocating toxic masculinity through the protagonist's violent and sexist take on love. The film's director was slammed for a certain controversial interview, in which he said love means the liberty to slap each other, in his attempt to defend the film. Shahid Kapoor co-starred with Kiara Advani in the movie.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh. His upcoming movie is sports drama Jersey.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in July this year - they are parents to son Zain and daughter Misha. The couple often trend for their loved up posts for each other. Mira Rajput, however, has a separate fan base of over 2.7 million followers - her lifestyle videos on Instagram are absolute favourites.