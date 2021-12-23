Mira Rajput's Christmas Is All About Her Lost Tree

Highlights Mira Rajput shared a video on her Instagram story

Mira Rajput often shares pictures of herself and her family on social media. On Thursday, Mira Rajput shared a video on her Instagram. The video features herself decorating a Christmas tree with the track Rocking Around The Christmas Tree playing in the background. Sharing the post Mira Rajput wrote: "The one where the Christmas tree got lost. Yes. We lost the Christmas tree. I've used the same beautiful 6ft tall, deeply coniferous green tree for the last 4 years and added a couple of new ornaments each year. Every year it comes out from a box labelled "Christmas" and goes back in promptly on the 26th of December (as much as I love seasonal decoration, I'm a creature of habit with ocd so I like things to be cleared out pronto)."

She wrote about how she set the tree for her children, "This year I even set up a Christmas Party for the kids where the main activity was decorating the tree! But as luck would have it we searched the ENITRE house and could NOT find the box with the tree, the skirt and the stockings. Just the box of decorations. Sucks! That's why diya painting actually came on as a backup plan at the party and I was super bummed despite acting cool in front of the kids."

"This was a last-minute tree that I bought, and yea I don't love it but the kids loved decorating it. They did it entirely this time and I didn't meddle so the decorations aren't evenly spaced but that doesn't matter; they loved it. The Star is also too big for this baby stand-in, but well it looks sweet and it was easy for Zain to decorate," she added.

Mira also wrote about how things disappear at her house, "I hope I find it somewhere; I even asked the neighbours and my mom if I asked them to store it. My dad has a theory of black holes in the Rajput household where things magically disappear and are never found again. I guess the same is happening with me! Wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!!!."

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in a closed ceremony in 2015. They have two children, son Zain Kapoor and daughter Misha Kapoor. The couple is currently spending time with their children and is often seen posting glimpses from their holiday trips on their social media.