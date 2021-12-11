We Bet You Can't Find A Better Caption Than Mira Rajput For Her Dubai Pic

Mira Rajput posted this. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput always keeps us entertained from her social media posts. Mira Rajput is currently enjoying her holiday trip to Dubai, UAE. On Saturday, Mira shared a post on her Instagram handle, where she is seen in a pink and white printed jumpsuit along with silver heels. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mira wrote: "I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them. And of course my feet, for always keeping me grounded," along with a dancing girl emoji.

Recently Mira Rajput shared a reel on her Instagram where she can be seen enjoying the sunset. Sharing the post, Mira wrote: "Don't we all love sunsets?" along with a sunset emoji. She also added hashtags like #justlikethat, #sunset, #sunsetvibes, #dubai, #taptap, #beachlife, #beachvibes, #reelkarofeelkaro and #reelitfeelit. This is what Mira Rajput posted:

Mira Rajput also shared a series of posts from her holiday trip to UAE.

Mira Rajput also shared a picture on her Instagram in a blue jumpsuit and wrote: "Getting used to taking pictures with a shy photo-bomber," along with the hashtags like #mamalove and #whereszainu. She also added a sun emoji. Mira can be seen with her son Zain Kapoor in the photograph.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in a private ceremony in 2015. They have two children, daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. The couple is currently spending time with their children and is often seen posting glimpses of their life on social media.