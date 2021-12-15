Mira Rajput, Why So 'Stunning'? Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Neliima Azeem Want To Know

Mira Rajput shared this image (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor always share glimpses of their family on social media. Mira Rajput also has a huge fan following of her own on social media. On Tuesday, Mira Rajput shared an image on her Instagram where Mira Rajput can be seen posing in traditional attire. Reacting to the picture, Mira's husband Shahid Kapoor could not stop himself from commenting "Stunner," on the other hand brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter also wrote: "Stunnnnning," along with a fire emoji. Even mother-in-law Neliima Azeem commented, "Gorgeous beauty," on her picture.

Recently, Mira Rajput shared a reel on her Instagram where she can be seen enjoying the sunset. Sharing the post, Mira wrote: "Don't we all love sunsets?" along with a sunset emoji. She also added hashtags like #justlikethat, #sunset, #sunsetvibes, #dubai, #taptap, #beachlife, #beachvibes, #reelkarofeelkaro and #reelitfeelit. This is what Mira Rajput posted:

Mira Rajput also shared pictures from her recent Dubai trip.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in a closed ceremony in 2015. They have two children, son Zain Kapoor and daughter Misha Kapoor. The couple is currently spending time with their children and is often seen posting glimpses from their holiday trips on their social media.