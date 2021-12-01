'I Love You,' Mira Kapoor Captioned This Pic With Misha. Aww

Mira Rajput posted this image. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights Mira Rajput posted a picture on Instagram

Mira Rajput is seen with daughter Misha Kapoor

Mira Rajput got married on 2015

On Tuesday evening, Mira Rajput shared a heart-melting post on her Instagram handle where she is seen with her daughter Misha Kapoor giving her a forehead kiss. The mother and daughter look adorable in the photo, which shows them wearing a hairpin with the word 'love' and a ponytail in the photograph. Mira can be seen dressed in a beige sweater and Misha in a full sleeve t-shirt along with a jacket. Sharing the post, Mira Rajput wrote: 'I love you,' along with a heart emoji. Mira being a protective mother yet again chose to hide Misha's face. The post also received lots of love from fans.

Check out Mira Rajput's post here:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are parents of daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. The couple aften keep us entertained from their social media post. Here are some of the family posts, Check them out:

Mira Rajput took us along on the family's vacation to the Maldives with a number of photos and videos. Mira couldn't resist sharing her memories of the trip upon returning home. Recently, Mira shared a glimpse of the family's last dinner on the island. She wrote in the captioned: 'Thinking of you. Throwback to our last evening in the Maldives. The most delicious meal at Overseas by Mathias Dahlgren at Soneva Jani.'

Check the post here:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015 in a closed ceremony and were blessed with daughter Misha Kapoor in 2016 and son Zain Kapoor in 2018.