Mira Rajput's Birthday Wish For 'The Coolest Cat' In Her Family - Sister Noor Wadhwani

Mira Rajput's sister Noor Wadhwani celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. Wishing her sister, Mira Rajput shared a set of pictures on her Instagram profile and wrote an adorable birthday wish. In the pictures, Mira and Noor can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Sharing the pictures, Mira wrote a warm birthday wish for "the coolest cat" in her family - Noor. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the coolest cat in our family, the favourite child, and the one in whose shadow we all look all the more lousy. Everyone loves you the most. You know it! The middle child who gets all the attention!" Mira Rajput also wrote a thank-you note for her sister and added, "Let's be weird together forever! Thanks for always having my back and being so unconditional with your love and shade. Love you loads." Read her post here:

Mira Rajput keeps sharing snippets of her sister-special moments with Noor Wadhwani on her Instagram profile. A few weeks back, Mira Rajput trended a great deal with a picture of herself and sister Noor Wadhwani from Mira's wedding festivities. "Down memory lane.. It's the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one's heart," wrote Mira.

Here's a picture of Mira Rajput with her sisters - Noor Wadhwani and Priya Tulshan. "Nothing like family," wrote Mira Rajput.

Mira Rajput got married to Shahid Kapoor in March 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

Shahid Kapoor, star of films such as Udta Punjab, Jab We Met and Vivah, was last seen in the 2019 romantic drama Kabir Singh. Shahid has Gowtham Tinnanuri's sports drama Jersey to look forward to.