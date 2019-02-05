Mira Rajput Was Just 16 When She Met Shahid Kapoor For The First Time

Mira and Shahid married in 2015 (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Did you know Mira Rajput met Shahid Kapoor for the first time at a Sufi concert? Mira participated in an 'ask me anything' session on Instagram and revealed several details about meeting Shahid for the first time, being a mother of two and much more. Mira said she was just 16 when she was introduced to the star for the first time at a friend's house. "(It was) just like meeting anyone for the first time. Interesting. It was actually when I was 16 and we were at a common family friends house for a concert by a Sufi singer. Both our dads love that kind of music," Mira wrote on her Instagram story. The Kapoors and Rajputs are part of religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas, through which Shahid and Mira, who are 13 years apart, eventually met for their wedding.

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story

On Koffee With Karan in 2017, Mira had revealed that the first thing Shahid had asked her then was: "Why would you want to marry someone who is so older than you?" and she too had the responded with the same question. "So I was like I don't think that's going to work," Mira had said on the show but also revealed that they ended up talking for seven hours! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015 and are parents to two-year-old daughter Misha and Zain, who was born in September 2018.

Meanwhile, here's more from her Instagram story. Here's what she said when asked how she prepared Misha for a sibling: "We spoke to her about it a lot. Read a lot of story books to her (Topsy and Tim and the new baby became a favourite of hers). And let her feel a part of the process even till now. Help around, bring mom a glass of water or sing Wheels On The Bus to Zain if he's crying. We let her feel the baby Is hers to take care of. So she felt like a grown-up little helper.

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story

"I'm a far more relaxed mum the second time around! Been there-done that," said Mira about being a mother of two.

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story

Here's the truth behind Mira Rajput's post-pregnancy physique: "I really worked hard and still am. Try and be the best version of yourself and stay happy, workout, eat healthy and have fun."

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor often trend for their loved-up posts on social media. Such a cute couple!