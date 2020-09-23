Mira Rajput Shares A Pic From 'Pre-Corona' Times, Asks If It Counts As Vintage

Highlights
Mira Rajput, who never misses a chance to delight her Instafam with posts from different facets of her life, shared a picture of herself on the photograph sharing application on Wednesday and kept her followers busy by asking a question. "If it's pre-corona and pre-baby can it be considered vintage?" read the caption on Mira Rajput's post. Mira's husband and actor Shahid Kapoor liked her post. Mira Rajput keeps her Instafam updated by sharing selfies, writing notes for her favourite eateries, and of course posting mushy pictures with the usual suspect Shahid Kapoor. Take a look at her latest post here, you can thank us later.
A few days ago, she shared pictures from her kids' combined birthday party celebrations. She wrote in the caption: "Quarantine Birthday. My kids' birthdays are ten days apart and I had this dreamy idea when my son was born, that I'd combine their parties for as long as Khoi bags are interesting, and save myself the stress and planning that goes into kiddie parties. Because really, the unnecessary bar has been set quite high by too many, and some of them can be as tedious as weddings."
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015 and are parents to a son named Zain and a daughter Misha. Shahid Kapoor is a star of films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh. The actor will next be seen in Jersey.