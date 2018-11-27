Mira Rajput Shares A Million Dollar Video Of Neelima Azeem Dancing On This Classic Bollywood Song

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with Neelima Azeem and Misha (Courtesy mira.kapoor)

Highlights Neelima Azeem can be seen performing to the song Piya Tose Naina Lage "The legend and the nightingale," Mira captioned the video She shared another video on her Instagram stories also featuring Ishaan

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput who is in Delhi currently, planned her trip in a way that it incorporated her father's birthday in the itinerary and it appears that her mother-in-law Neelima Azeem and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter also accompanied her. Mira shared glimpses (from what appears to be from her father's pre-birthday celebration) on Instagram and needless to say, they all had a gala time singing-dancing and making merry. In one of the videos shared by Mira features Neelima Azeem performing to the song Piya Tose Naina Lage, and oh boy, she looks so graceful. "The legend and the nightingale," Mira captioned the video.

In another video shared by Mira on her Instagram stories features her parents, Neelima Azeem, Ishaan Khatter and herself.

Take a look at the videos here:

"The legend and the nightingale," Mira captioned the video.

On Monday, Mira Rajput wished her father on his 60th birthday with a heartfelt note on Instagram. "Happy 60th Dad. From you we have learned to love, to pray, to excel, to thank, to live," she captioned the photo. Mira accompanied the post with several photos of herself with her dad from her wedding festivities.

Neelima Azeem, who is a trained Kathak dancer under Pandit Birju Maharaj, is apparently giving Shahid and Mira's daughter Misha dance lessons. Remember the photo shared by Mira featuring Misha in traditional outfit?

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who married three years ago in July, welcomed Misha in August 2016 and Zain, their second child, was born this September. Mira officially introduced baby Zain to her fans and followers on Instagram, with an adorable photo of the baby boy.