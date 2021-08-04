Mira Rajput Loves Nothing More Than A Hug From Daughter Misha - Glimpse Of Her Mom Life

A throwback from Mira Rajput's Instagram (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Every now and then Mira Rajput shares glimpses of her mom life on Instagram and they are adorable. On Tuesday, Mira Rajput shared a page out of her mom life diaries, which features her daughter Misha. Misha was born to Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor in 2016 - she will celebrate her fifth birthday later this month. Ahead of Misha's 5th birthday, Mira Rajput poured her heart out in an emotional post, writing: "Let me love you a little more, before you're not so little anymore. On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep. And yes you wonder aren't they old enough? But that's what... thankfully not just yet." Mira attached this note to an adorable photo of herself with just a glimpse of Misha in her arms.

On her Instagram, Mira often posts hilarious moments from her life as a mother of two - especially glimpses of what happens when Misha gets creative with the phone camera.

Not all of Mira Rajput's posts are about mom life - Shahid Kapoor finds mention in some glimpses.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015 and Misha was born to the couple in 2016. The couple are also parents to son Zain, who was born in 2018. Mira and Shahid celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in July this year. "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life," Mira wrote in a post dedicated to Shahid Kapoor.

Mira Rajput, an Instagram favourite, often trends for her yoga routines and lifestyle videos.